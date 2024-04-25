The Spring to Spring Launch has Sprung!

Thank you to everyone who attended (in-person or virtually) our Spring to Spring launch of Burning Up/Burning Down and the four previous issues at McNally Robinson on Friday, April 19th! It was a lovely evening and it was great to see so many familiar faces, and meet some new ones!

Here is a picture of our readers from the evening.

Readers from left to right: Deborah Schnitzer, Catherine Hunter, Kerry Ryan, Will Fawley, Cale Plett, Evan J, Zilla Jones, Jody Baltessen, Rowan Smith-McCandless, Alex Merrill, Margaret Sweatman.