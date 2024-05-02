Skip to main content

Prairie Fire
PF Picks up FOUR nominations at this year’s National Magazine Awards

May 2, 2024

Prairie Fire news

We are over the moon to announce we have a record FOUR PF writers as finalists in this year’s National Magazine Awards!

Congratulations to, Jennifer Robinson, Avalon Moore, Zilla Jones & Cooper Skjeie on their nominations! We raise a digital glass of champagne to you all!

Zilla & Avalon’s work can be found in our Haunted Issue. Click here to snag a copy.

Cooper’s poem can be found in our summer contest issue. Click here to snag a copy.

Jennifer’s piece can be found in The Peace We Make. Click here to snag a copy.

You can read all four pieces on the National Magazine Awards website here

Personal Jounalism Finalist The Passing Game Prairie Fire Writer: Jennifer Robinson Picture of the first page of the story
Personal Journalism FInalist Someone in a Reddish-Pink T-Shirt Walks Past the Window Prairie Fire Writer: Avalon Moore Picture of the first page of the story
Fiction Finalist Lightning Kills Prairie Fire Writer: Zilla Jones Picture of first page of story
Poetry Finalist bleach Prairie Fire Writer: Cooper Skejie Picture of first page of poem
