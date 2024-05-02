PF Picks up FOUR nominations at this year’s National Magazine Awards

We are over the moon to announce we have a record FOUR PF writers as finalists in this year’s National Magazine Awards!

Congratulations to, Jennifer Robinson, Avalon Moore, Zilla Jones & Cooper Skjeie on their nominations! We raise a digital glass of champagne to you all!

Zilla & Avalon’s work can be found in our Haunted Issue. Click here to snag a copy.

Cooper’s poem can be found in our summer contest issue. Click here to snag a copy.

Jennifer’s piece can be found in The Peace We Make. Click here to snag a copy.

You can read all four pieces on the National Magazine Awards website here