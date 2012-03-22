-
Fall 2019Volume 40, No. 3, Fall 2019
Volume 40, No.3
Poems by Winnipeg's Inaugural Poet Laureate, Di Brandt! Also new works by Robert Hilles, Marilyn Bowering, JL Lori & more! ...
Elemental by Kate BraidReviewer: Jody Baltessen
Kate Braid’s 2018 book of poetry, Elemental, opens with a D. H. Lawrence quote about the energy, power and “dark sort of joy” we derive from the earthly elements that surround us. …
Prairie Fire is Hiring!
October 16, 2019
Prairie Fire, one of Canada's most established literary magazines, is seeking a full-time Editor to start immediately.
Remembering Andris Taskans
September 28, 2019
On the afternoon of Friday, September 27th, 2019, Andris Taskans passed away.
A Couple Pics from the POETRY BASH!
September 25, 2019
We were able to snag a couple shots from the POETRY BASH that we thought we'd share. Thanks to everyone who came out to the event!
The Bliss Carman Ring! Poetry Bash! Jim Johnstone! Oh, My!
September 19, 2019
Join us at the Winnipeg International Writers Festival on September 24th for POETRY BASH! Come for the poetry, stay to see our 2018 Banff Centre Bliss Carman Poetry Award Winner Jim Johnstone receive the Bliss Carman ring! (Ain’t it a beauty?!)
As well, Jim, along with Deanna Young, Cam Scott, Kaie Kellough and Monica Kidd will be reading some stellar poetry.
It’ll be a great night at the festival! We hope to see you there!
Announcing our new Fiction editor: Marjorie Poor!
June 27, 2019
Marj is an Editor who works for Manitoba Education and Prairie Books NOW. Also, if you’ve been to a book launch or literary event in Winnipeg, you’ve probably run into Marj. She’s a staple in the literary community, and we’re so happy to have her as part of our team! Welcome, Marj!
Farewell to Fiction Editor Melissa Steele
Melissa Steele, our fiction editor for the last three years has stepped down. We would like to thank Melissa for her support and care in helping to choose our fiction and for being a part of our team. Thank you so, so, much, Melissa! You will be missed!
We will be announcing our new fiction editor this afternoon. Stay tuned!
“Work Matters” Launch in Victoria!
June 5, 2019
This past weekend, we launched our “Work Matters” issue in the beautiful city of Victoria! Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event!
A very special thank you to Hillside Coffee & Tea for hosting, and to Patricia Rawson & Trisha Cull for all they did to promote the event and make it the success it was!
Here are some pictures from the launch:
