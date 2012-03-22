The Bliss Carman Ring! Poetry Bash! Jim Johnstone! Oh, My!

Join us at the Winnipeg International Writers Festival on September 24th for POETRY BASH! Come for the poetry, stay to see our 2018 Banff Centre Bliss Carman Poetry Award Winner Jim Johnstone receive the Bliss Carman ring! (Ain’t it a beauty?!)

As well, Jim, along with Deanna Young, Cam Scott, Kaie Kellough and Monica Kidd will be reading some stellar poetry.

It’ll be a great night at the festival! We hope to see you there!

