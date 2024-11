Our Victoria launch was a huge success! Thank you to everyone who came out! And thank you to our lovely readers, and Caffe Fantastico for hosting. We had a great time meeting everyone and visiting your beautiful island. ♡

Here are some photos from the event. The lighting was not ideal for pictures, but we tried our best!

Carolyn Gray (PF Editor) Janine Tschuncky (PF Managing Editor) Karen San Filippo Linda Doctoroff Cynthia Gralla Marlene Grand Maître Sandra Ibrahim Barbara Parker Patricia Rawson Kyeren Regehr Leslie Timmins