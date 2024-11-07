Donate Today & Support PF!

It’s donation season and we’re back again with another donor drive! Please consider donating to Prairie Fire, in order to help us continue to publish excellent issues and help support writers in Canada! Also, your donations are vital in helping us continue offering programs like our student practicum.

Every little bit helps!

If you donate before December 31st, 2024, you will be entered into a draw to win a prize package of 6 small, framed art by internationally known, Winnipeg-based artist (and friend of PF) Aganetha Dyck valued at $600!

Please know we value and appreciate all of your support. Without donors like you, there would be no PF.

You can donate by clicking here.

The art you could win!