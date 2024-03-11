Spring to Spring: A Launch

Prairie Fire Press will be launching BURNING UP, BURNING DOWN: WORDS FOR A WORLD ON FIRE, guest edited by Sue Goyette on April 19th (7:00 PM) at McNally Robinson Booksellers Grant Park!
In addition, the four previous issues dating back to spring of 2023 will also be celebrated with short readings by local contributors!
We hope to see you there for an evening of great reading by:
Jody Baltessen
Will Fawley
Evan J
Zilla Jones
Rowan McCandless
Alex Merrill
Cale Plett
Jennifer Robinson
Kerry Ryan
Deborah Schnitzer
& Margaret Sweatman
Hosted by Kristian Enright