On the afternoon of Friday, September 27th, 2019, Andris Taskans passed away.

Andris was one of the founders of Prairie Fire and had worked diligently at the magazine since its inception.

He was a kind man, who always had a story to tell. Perhaps that’s why he was such a great editor. He loved a good story.

Andris was a caring friend who always had a compliment or bad pun at the ready.

He will be greatly missed. Prairie Fire will not be the same without him.

A longer tribute to Andris will follow in the days ahead. Right now, the board and staff are taking the time to grieve and remember our friend and co-worker.