Prairie Fire Takes Home Two Gold, One Silver, One Honorable Mention at National Magazine Awards!

Prairie Fire is proud to announce that we took both gold and silver in this year’s National Magazine Awards Personal Journalism category, as well as Gold in Poetry and an Honorable Mention in Fiction! Congratulations to the winners!

Winners:

Personal Journalism Gold:

Jennifer Robinson: The Passing Game (Issue 44.1, The Peace We Make)

Personal Journalism Silver:

Avalon Moore: Someone in a Reddish-Pink T-Shirt Walks Past the Window (Issue 44.3, Haunted: Things That Keep Us Up At Night)

Poetry Gold:

Cooper Skjeie: Bleach (Issue 44.2, Summer Contest Issue)

Honorable Mention:

Zilla Jones: Lightning Kills (Issue 44.3, Haunted: Things That Keep Us Up At Night)