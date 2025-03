We joined Submittable and are now accepting general submissions via the platform.

Questions you may have:

Will there be a fee to submit? Nope! We’re not charging a submission fee.

Can I still submit via snail mail? Absolutely!

How do I submit via Submittable? By following our submission guidelines for your submission and then clicking the “Submit via Submittable” button. You can find the submission guidelines (and the button) here. SUBMISSION GUIDELINES