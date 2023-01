We would like to give a huge congratulations to Jasmine Sealy & Zilla Jones on their Journey Prize wins!

Jasmine won for her contest-winning piece “Caves” (which can be found in Prairie Fire issue 42.2), along with the poem “Collapse” which appeared in Room Magazine.

Zilla Jones (Prairie Fire Board Member) won for her story “Lady” which was published in PRISM international.

Again, congratulations to two very talented writers!