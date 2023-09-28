Call for Submissions: Burning Up/ Burning Down

This spring, we’re talking about fire.

This past summer, especially in Canada, we saw A LOT of fire. So much so that this year’s fire season saw the largest area burned in Canada’s history. Globally, the planet continues to heat up, and we saw a record number of heat related deaths, mostly in Europe. And, as temperatures rise, we’re seeing an increase in violence, war, crime and hate speech.

In one way or another, we were all affected by fires. Some of us lived through evacuations, devastating losses, or knew and worried for those who had/have. There’s almost no one that wasn’t in some way affected by the smoke and air pollution. Our bodies, like the planet, can’t exist with too much heat, or too much cold.

The underbelly of fire, is positive. For thousands of years, wherever humans have gone in the world, they have carried with them two things—language and fire. Fire brings, and holds us together. Fire helps us to cook and digest food, kills viruses and infection, forges metals, and heats our homes. And, as a final act of kindness, transforms our earthly bodies into ashes (for many who choose cremation). We could not live without it. Yet, this year, seeing the fire element so out of balance, is disconcerting, frightening, and we wanted to do something in response.

So, we are asking you to share your stories of fire, whether literal fires, metaphorical ones (lighting a fire under you, fanning the flames, acting in the heat of the moment), and spiritual ones (trial by fire, hearts aflame). We invite you to stoke your creative fires on this topic and to share what you’ve forged with us. The issue is bound to be a scorcher!

Burning Up/ Burning Down will be out in spring of 2024.

Submission Deadline: Nov. 10, 2023, 11:59:59pm.

