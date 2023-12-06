Burning Up/ Burning Down Update

Hi everyone!

We just wanted to let you know, we’re running a little behind and acceptances will be sent out early to mid-January instead of mid-December.

Also, introducing our guest editor: Sue Goyette!

Sue Goyette lives in K’jipuktuk (Halifax) and has published nine books of poems and a novel. Her new collections are Monoculture (Gaspereau Press, 2022) and A Different Species of Breathing: The Poetry of Sue Goyette, edited by Bart Vautour,(Wilfrid Laurier University Press Laurier Poetry Series, 2023). She is the editor of Resistance: Righteous Rage in the Age of #MeToo (University of Regina Press, 2021), The 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize Anthology (Anansi, 2017) and The Best Canadian Poetry in English 2013 (Tightrope Books, 2013). Sue teaches in the Creative Writing Program at Dalhousie University and is the current Poet Laureate for Halifax.

Sue needs a few weeks to look at the submissions and we will be contacting those whose work we can take for this issue as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience!

Sue Goyette