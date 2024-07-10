50 Over 50 Update, Updated

When we set out to do this issue, we had no idea of the response it would receive. We are pleased (and a little overwhelmed) to say we received OVER ELEVEN HUNDRED submissions to this issue. With this huge amount of writers, we have had to change the way we originally wanted to handle things.

Firstly, the amount of time and resources we would need to compile a list of everyone’s contact info is not feasible, so we were not able to send out individual rejections (please be aware we are doing this issue without submissions technology like Submittable. We’re still pretty old school…but working on it.) and only contacted those we are able to accept for the issue, and posted that the selections had been made in Mid-April.

Due to the size of the work selected, the issue will now be two issues. One in fall of this year and one in spring of 2025.

Thank you to everyone who submitted and we can’t wait to see how these issues turn out!