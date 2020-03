Prairie Fire & CV2 invite you to join us for World Poetry Day!

March 21, 2020

7PM at McNally Robinson Booksellers Atrium (1120 Grant Ave)

Readings by (Winnipeg’s Poet Laureate) Duncan Mercredi and Jase Falk!

Performance by Chimwemwe Undi and Ashley Au!

Free to attend. There will be cake!

PF & CV2 would like to thank the Winnipeg Arts Council their support of this event.