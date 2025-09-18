Workshop Alert! Writers ages 16-19, Emotionally Compelling Writing, Making Your Writing Unforgettable

Facilitated by Carrie Hatland with Ben Paulic

General information

Time: 11 am-3 pm

Date: Sat, Oct. 18, 2025

Location: 4 th Floor boardroom of 100 Arthur Street, Winnipeg

Floor boardroom of 100 Arthur Street, Winnipeg Age Range: 16-19

Class size: 10 participants

Deadline to register: October 13, 2025

Details

Through writing, literature and (more broadly) art, we learn to better understand the world, others and ourselves. In this workshop, we will challenge you to think and write about how you interact with the people, places and things in your life that are meaningful to you, and how, by tapping into these places of meaning, you can go deeper into your own work.

We ask that each participant come to the workshop with one item or idea regarding a person or place that is meaningful to them. Facilitators will lead a generative workshop, where writers will hopefully come away with material they can further develop into a meaningful piece of work. The piece can be written in any form, be it a poem, essay, story (fiction or nonfiction).

After a lunch break, participants will share what they wrote about and the connections they made for peer review, where writers gain feedback and suggestions.

The goal is for you, the writer, to capture the “essence” of what you are writing about, to explore how it makes you feel and the associations you made while writing. If our writing is meaningful to us, it will be more meaningful to our readers!

To register, email Janine at prfire@prairiefire.ca and briefly answer the following questions:

1. Why would you like to take this workshop?

2. What kind of writing do you do? Which genre are you interested in?

3. What’s your background in writing? Have you just started, or have you been writing for a while.

4. What do you hope to get from this workshop?