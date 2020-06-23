Just a friendly reminder that on June 30th, we will be shutting down emailed submissions. We will still be accepting mailed submissions, however.
We will consider re-opening emailed submissions again in the fall, but we need a break. We have received more submissions in the past two and a half months than we normally do in a year, which is great to see but…that’s a lot of reading! We’re going to need a few months to dig ourselves out!
So if you are planning on emailing us a submission, you have a week to get it to us.
Enjoy your summer, everyone! Happy writing!