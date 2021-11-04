Prairie Fire Press is Seeking Volunteer Board Member-Treasurer!

Prairie Fire Press Inc. is looking to fill the position of Executive Board Member-Treasurer. The Treasurer works with the other board members in a governance capacity and collaborates with: the Editor who drafts annual and revised budgets; the bookkeeper who produces quarterly statements; and the auditor who provides audited financial statements to the AGM.

Board meetings are monthly (except for May, July and August) with one annual general meeting in December. All board members are encouraged to join committees and participate in PFP fundraising activities.

We invite you to get involved in our active, collaborative and team-oriented organization and to be a part of Manitoba’s writing and publishing community.

Currently, we are seeking an individual with:

• knowledge of the principles of accounting, the accrual method and not-for-profit finances and the ability to read financial statements

• previous board experience and an understanding of the charitable, not-for-profit sector

• an interest in writing and publishing

• the ability to work in a collaborative, team-oriented environment

By joining our team, you will receive:

• the opportunity to gain a better understanding of literary magazine publishing

• professional board development opportunities

• a subscription to Prairie Fire, and a discount of less than half price for family and friends

• the opportunity to learn more about not-for-profit administration and fundraising

If you would like to discuss this opportunity, obtain more information, or apply for this position, please send your questions and/or a resume to Carolyn Gray at prfire@prairiefire.ca by November 19, 2021.

Mission Statement

Committed to its belief in the inherent value of the arts, Prairie Fire Press, Inc. engages and inspires its audience by providing a space for vital cultural exchange. We serve our regional, national and international audiences and our local community by publishing exceptional literary writing and by collaborating in innovative arts projects and community outreach programs.

Statement of Intention

We strive to operate in a spirit of inclusivity and publish diverse voices that that share the lived experiences and perspectives of underserved communities. To address the underrepresentation of IBPoC, LBGTQ+ and people living with disabilities in our organization and to affirm the importance of the perspectives and lived experiences they contribute, we welcome and encourage members of these communities to apply to join the board of directors.