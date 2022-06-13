Prairie Fire presents Re-Launch!

Join us at 6:30 PM on June 28th at the Little Brown Jug Patio (336 William Ave) to help us launch all the issues we couldn’t launch during the dark months of the ‘rona!
Free refreshments & nibbles (for the first 75 people) plus readings from eleven local writers!
Readings by:
Bob Armstrong
Donna Besel
Saran Ens
Joel Robert Ferguson
Zilla Jones
Amber O’Reilly
Cale Plett
Daria Salamon
Özten Shebahkget
Tricia Wasney
Nuo Yang
Hosted by Kristian Enright
American Sign Language interpretation.
Nibbles and refreshments at 6:30PM
Readings at 7:00PM
Note: Minors need to be accompanied by an adult.
This event made possible through the Canada Council for the Arts Reopening Fund 2022.