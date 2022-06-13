Prairie Fire presents Re-Launch!

Join us at 6:30 PM on June 28th at the Little Brown Jug Patio (336 William Ave) to help us launch all the issues we couldn’t launch during the dark months of the ‘rona!

Free refreshments & nibbles (for the first 75 people) plus readings from eleven local writers!

Readings by:

Bob Armstrong

Donna Besel

Saran Ens

Joel Robert Ferguson

Zilla Jones

Amber O’Reilly

Cale Plett

Daria Salamon

Özten Shebahkget

Tricia Wasney

Nuo Yang

Hosted by Kristian Enright



American Sign Language interpretation.

Nibbles and refreshments at 6:30PM

Readings at 7:00PM

Note: Minors need to be accompanied by an adult.

This event made possible through the Canada Council for the Arts Reopening Fund 2022.