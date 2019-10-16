Prairie Fire, one of Canada’s most established literary magazines, is seeking a full-time Editor to start immediately. This quarterly journal, with its home in Winnipeg, has been publishing imaginative and provocative writing for over 40 years. The arts professional in this position will have major responsibilities in areas such as (but not limited to) manuscript acquisition and selection, substantive editing and line editing, fundraising and sponsorship, grants management, promotion, and financial and office administration.

Candidates will be knowledgeable and passionate about the literary arts. They should have a solid working knowledge of arts and not-for-profit administration and finances, a strong understanding of the Canadian cultural community, as well as excellent communication and interpersonal skills. The individual will work well both independently and collaboratively with the other editorial staff, and will ably and professionally represent the magazine to writers, artists, subscribers, and other members of the arts community.

Prairie Fire is committed to equity and diversity.

Job Description

Job Title: Editor

Reports to: President

Interacts with: Board of Directors; table officers; chairs of all standing committees and task forces; contributing writers and artists; government funders; donors, foundations and sponsors; readers and subscribers; advertisers; book and magazine publishers; distributors and retailers; printers; designers; suppliers; banks; bookkeeper; auditor; CRA/Charities Division; Artspace staff, board & tenants; Manitoba Writers’ Guild (MWG); Winnipeg International Writers Festival (Thin Air); Magazines Canada (MC); League of Canadian Poets, Writers Union of Canada; media.

Shares responsibilities with: Managing Editor, Assistant Editor

Hours of work: 40 hours a week

Purpose of job: To serve as executive director of all Prairie Fire Press (PFP) events, activities, and publications, including Prairie Fire magazine (PF) and Prairie Fire launches and readings.

Job summary: The Editor provides PFP artistic direction, editing, fundraising and development, while supervising management, marketing, and promotion. The Editor also serves as a public spokesperson for PFP.

Essential functions, responsibilities and desired outcomes

Editorial: 35%

Along with other staff, is responsible for the content, design and direction of Prairie Fire including the manuscript selection process by participating in all editorial selection committees

Along with other staff, reads and culls submissions to the magazine

is responsible for the final approval and placement of all editorial content

oversees the final stage of copy editing and proofreading

invites the submission of manuscripts and visual art

is responsible for the multi-year editorial plan

Along with other staff, oversees the selection of entries to writing competitions such as the National Magazine Awards

Responds to writers’ and readers’ queries

To attend Editorial Visioning Meetings to create and maintain a strong artistic vision

Desired outcome: An attractive, well-written and well-edited publication that draws readers and wins awards for its editorial content.

Administration: 30%

is responsible for paying bills and maintaining all matters relating to payroll

responsible for the general correspondence pertaining to PFP business matters

with bookkeeper, is responsible for quarterly financial statements, and shares with Treasurer

• is responsible for liaising with and reporting to the Board of Directors and overseeing board development

Attends all board meetings and prepares the meeting agenda and editors report

with auditor, is responsible for annual financial statements

has overall responsibility for PFP administration, including the oversight of special projects

has shared responsibility for event and launch administration

with bookkeeper, creates cash flow statements as needed, and shares with Treasurer

is responsible for hiring, training (or overseeing of training) and supervising new members of the Prairie Fire staff

encourages a respectful, collaborative, team-oriented, cooperative work environment

Desired outcome: A well-managed, smoothly functioning organization.

Development and Fundraising: 30%

has overall responsibility for fundraising (corporate and foundation campaigns) and financial management

is responsible for applications and reports relating to public, private, and special project funding, including grants from federal, provincial, and municipal government departments, councils, and agencies

has overall responsibility for negotiating with PFP’s corporate sponsors and partnering organizations

is responsible for sourcing out new funding streams and opportunities for growth

creates structures for strategic planning to move organization forward

is an active presence in the Winnipeg literary community (ex. Attending book launches and readings, liaising with writers and publishing professionals, etc.)

Desired outcome: A dynamic organization that is well funded, well regarded and well run.

Marketing and Promotion: 5%

with other staff, contributes to the planning and production of events, readings, and launches

with CV2, organizes and produces World Poetry Day event(s)

Desired outcome: Entertaining and well-organized events that feature talented presenters and attract eager audiences.

Knowledge/Skills

knowledge of and passion for the literary arts

excellent written and oral communication skills, including editing and copyediting

knowledge and understanding of the Canadian literary community

basic math

familiarity with a Mac-based work environment, as well as with Microsoft Word and Excel

Knowledge of Quickbooks and WordPress an asset

good time management

experience with small, not-for-profit magazine administration, fundraising and development

excellent communication skills, interpersonal rapport

excellent team-building, problem-solving, and decision-making skills

self-motivated and able to work independently, as well as collaboratively

comfortable initiating and maintaining professional relationships

Extent of public contact

Artspace occupants, writers, artists, editors, readers and subscribers, contest entrants, public officials, arts funding officers, media, students, teachers, general public

Interested in joining our team? Send a cover letter and résumé to (Attn: Hiring Committee) [email protected] by November 8th at 5:00PM