PF’s 2025 Donor Drive is here!

This giving season, please consider donating to Prairie Fire, in order to help us continue to publish excellent issues and help support writers in Canada! Also, your donations are vital in helping us continue offering programs like our student practicum.

Every little bit helps!

If you donate before December 31st, 2025, you will be entered into a draw to win a $250 McNally Robinson Booksellers gift card!

Please know we value and appreciate all of your support. Without donors like you, there would be no PF.

You can donate by clicking here.