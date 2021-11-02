Our 2021 Donation Drive is on NOW!

Our annual donor drive is on now! Your donations are vital to helping us publish Prairie Fire and to continue offering programs like our student practicum.

Those who donate by December 31st, 2021, will be entered into a draw to win a fabulous gift basket valued at $630!

Gift Basket Contents:

Selection of books

Tom Jackson Jack Pine mug

Canada Maple Leaf socks

Call of the Forest DVD

Hardcover journal

Earrings and necklace by Tricia Wasney

Framed print by Alan Geske

The Whole Shebang!

Journal and Tricia Wasney Silver Jewellery

Books & Socks!

Books & Geske Print

Books!

Mug, DVD and books

Alan Geske Print