New Call for Submissions: Branching Out—All About Trees

Do you remember a time in childhood when you made friends with a particular tree, perhaps built a tree fort, climbed its branches and found solace, or whittled a piece of wood. Have you ever planted, nurtured, admired and taken delight in a tree, or its fruits? Perhaps you’ve planted a tree in memory of a loved one? Or, you may have found comfort in hugging a tree. And, in this time of ecological crisis, when climate change and deforestation are creating mass die-off for some trees, have you ever protested and fought to preserve them?

Throughout history, trees have served us from cradle to grave. They have been the foundation for our survival providing shelter, safety, cooling shade, tools, transportation, nourishment, medicine, companionship, stress reduction and a deep sense of connection. For writers and artists in particular, trees, forests and wood have served as inspiration.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (and elsewhere) have a profound spiritual, cultural, and physical connection to trees. We have much to learn from this. Just this past spring, a small town in Quebec adopted a resolution that recognizes trees as living beings with rights. This is the first in Canada.

Prairie Fire invites you to branch out, go out on a limb, and shake the tree for your poems, stories and creative non-fiction that in some way includes and celebrates trees, forests and wood as central or supporting characters or themes.



Special Guest Editor: Erna Buffie

Deadline: November 15, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Interested in submitting? Get the full info by clicking here!