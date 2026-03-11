New Call for Creative Non-Fiction Submissions: Lost and Found: Things Forgotten, Things Remembered

Prairie Fire Press invites creative nonfiction on the theme of remembering and forgetting for our fall 2026 issue.

Our survival and growth have always depended on both. Memory helps shape who we are and how we understand our connection to others—personally, culturally, historically. Some memories bring comfort and joy; others are confusing, painful, even traumatic. Beyond individual experience, there are ancestral, familial, and collective memories that require unearthing, remaking, and re-examining. What has been buried? What has been reshaped over time? What needs to be remembered now, and what might need to be released?

We welcome work that explores the tension between holding on and letting go, and the ways remembering and forgetting shape healing, identity, and transformation.

Sorry, poets and fiction writers, we have enough work on this topic in the queue that we do not require additional poetry or fiction for this issue. However, we are still accepting poetry and fiction for regular submission, and we still love you.

Deadline: May 4th, 2026 end of day