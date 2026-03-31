Manitoba Kitchen Party Launch!

We’re having a party! Wanna come?

Please join us for the launch of Manitoba Kitchen Party, a special issue of Prairie Fire celebrating Manitoba writing. This issue is a collection of work from writers who live in Manitoba, or writers who once did. Manitoba Kitchen Party is a celebration of place, a gathering of familiar and new voices, a party!

Hosted by Kristian Enright, this event will be hosted live in the Atrium of McNally Robinson Booksellers, Grant Park and also available as a YouTube stream: https://youtube.com/live/1qriklGsbTI

This event will feature short readings by Bob Armstrong, Jody Baltessen, Sheldon Birnie, Katherine Bitney, Di Brandt, Gillian Crawford, Kristian Enright, Hannah Godfrey, Zilla Jones, Kirstian Lezbubski, Benjamin Paulic, Marjorie Poor, David A. Robertson, Kerry Ryan, Angeline Schellenberg, Brenda Sciberras, James Scoles, Jordyn Sheldon, Sabrina Spencer Smith and Linda Trinh.

Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers Grant Park

When: April 24th at 7PM

Hope to see you there!