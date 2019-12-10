Prairie Fire is happy to have a new Editor and team member: Carolyn Gray!

Carolyn Gray recently achieved her MFA in Writing from the University of Saskatchewan and is published in drama, fiction, and non-fiction. She won the John Hirsch Award for Most Promising Manitoba Writer and the Manitoba Day Award for Excellence in Archival Research for her play, The Elmwood Visitation. Her latest book is a biography, Dean Gunnarson: The Making of an Escape Artist. She teaches creative writing and is a story editor. She’s the current Winnipeg Public Library Writer-in-Residence.

As well, we have ‘hired’ a new Director of Cuddles: Minnie!

Minnie will also be joining the team and will be working part-time to greet anyone who comes to the PF office, and to offer her editorial expawtise to the staff.

Welcome to the team, Carolyn & Minnie!