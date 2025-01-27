Home is Where the HeART is

We wanted to let you know CTV News recently did a story on the building Prairie Fire is housed within, The Artspace Building.

Our home recently had a catastrophic sewer line break, which has led to the building having no water for over two weeks now, and it does not look like this will be fixed anytime soon.

It was bound to happen eventually. Artspace has been asking the city for repair money for years and the answer is always no. There is no glory to be had in replacing failing windows, sewer lines, elevators, etc. Funding building repairs do not make for a great photo op.

It has been a rough few weeks for everyone at Artspace, ourselves included. Our hearts go out to The WFG, Cinematheque, the galleries that can’t operate, the orgs that have had to cancel classes, rehearsals, due to the lack of facilities. We hope that we can rebound from this as a community and bring our home back to life.

We love you, Artspace. ❤

We all just want to get back to work in the building that we love so much. Hopefully funds can be raised or found in order to keep our building going.