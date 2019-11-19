Di Brandt is having a gala, which will feature her work written as Winnipeg’s Poet Laureate. We featured some of this writing in our fall issue. If you’re interested in attending an evening of beautiful poetry set to music and voice, on November 25th, read on!

GLITTER & FALL: A GALA POETRY/MUSIC RECITAL

Monday, November 25

7:00 pm Eckhardt Gramatté Hall, University of Winnipeg

Free Admission

An exquisite program of new music featuring Di Brandt’s poems and translations, by Canadian composers David Lidov, Kenneth Nichols, and Jana Skarecky. Performances by Winnipeg’s own Tracy Dahl, Lizzy Hoyt, Rosemarie van der Hooft, Richard Turner, Megan Dufrat, Micah Heilbrunn, Laura Loewen and Mel Braun with the University of Manitoba’s Desautels Chorale.

In celebration of the completion of her two-year term as Poet Laureate, Di Brandt has created an event celebrating the collaborative aspect of poetic practice. the evening will feature several of Di’s works, presented through music and voice. Some of Winnipeg’s finest artists are included on the bill, and the Winnipeg Arts Council is pleased to partner with the University of Winnipeg to offer this incredible event absolutely free!

For more info on the night’s performers, check out the Winnipeg Arts Council Website.