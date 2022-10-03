Emerging Writer Workshop Alert! A collaborative poetry workshop with Clarise Foster and Jennifer Still￼

Clarise Foster and Jennifer Still have been listening and sharing poems with each other for 15 years.They meet regularly, often in stride or before a fire, to share their practice–the doing and being of poetry–in their daily lives. They facilitated the collaborative workshop “Proximal Texts” the week before the pandemic and are excited to relate in person with writers again.

Jennifer Still composes poems with physicality in the Red River Valley, Treaty 1 territory, Winnipeg. She is the author of several handmade chapbooks and three poetry books including Saltations (Thistledown, 2005), a meditation on her matrilineal Métis/European heritage. Her most recent long poem, Legs, (Baseline Press, 2022) is now available as a limited-edition chapbook and will appear as a video poem in collaboration with artists Christine Fellows and Chantel Mierau.

Clarise Foster is the former, long time, Editor of Contemporary Verse 2, and a freelance book editor. She is also the author of two poetry collections, and has published reviews and poetry in several Canadian newspapers and literary magazines.