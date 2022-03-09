Emailed Submissions OPEN until May 31st, 2022!

Good news! We’re accepting emailed submissions from now until May 31st, 2022!

General Submission Guidelines



The Cover Letter

Be sure to include the following:

a two- or three-sentence biographical statement, preferably in the third person. If using first person, please include your pronouns (she/her, they/them, he/his, etc.);

your full mailing address, e-mail address and phone number;

the title(s) of the piece(s) you are submitting;

the genre of your submission (poetry, fiction, non-fiction)

Let us know if you are just starting to send out your work.

The Manuscript

Send a maximum of six poems OR one story per submission. No simultaneous submissions, please.

Your fiction or non-fiction submission should be double spaced. Poetry may be single-spaced.

Left and right margins of at least 1.25 inches, and top and bottom margins of at least 1 inch.

Please make sure your pages are numbered and that your name and address are at the top left of each page. We deal with a lot of submissions and pages do get separated from time to time.

Maximum length for fiction and creative non-fiction: 10,000 words.

Submission should be a .doc or a .PDF. We do not accept Google Drive invites. Please attach your files to the email. Please do not paste your submission into the body of the email.

We ask that you let us know if your work is also submitted elsewhere, and, if it is accepted, to notify us right away.

Prairie Fire does not accept previously published work.

As always, international submissions accepted.

Please send your cover letter and submission to:

prfire[at]prairiefire.ca



Subject Line: [Submission Type] Submission from [Name] (example: Poetry Submission from Jane McDonald]

Please do not send us an empty email with just your attached files. Those often end up in our spam box and/or mistaken for spam.

Please note: We buy First North American Serial Rights and First Digital Publication Rights only. After publication, copyright reverts to the author.

Deadline for emailed submissions: May 31, 2022.