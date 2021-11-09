Congratulations to PF Contributors featured in Best Canadian Series!

Congratulations to Neil Besner, Yvonne Blomer & Jenna Butler for having their pieces (originally published in Prairie Fire) included in this year’s Best Canadian Essays! And congratulations to Beth Goobie, Randy Lundy & Jan Zwicky for having their poems (originally published in Prairie Fire) included in this year’s Best Canadian Poetry!

Neil Besner’s piece “Fishing with Tardelli” can be found in PF issue 41.3.



Yvonne Blomer & Jenna Butler’s piece “On Leaving and On Going Back” can be found in PF issue 41.1.



Beth Goobie’s poem “Civilization lives in the throat“ can be found in PF issue 41.4.



Randy Lundy’s poem “Morning Pages” can be found in PF issue 41.3.



Jan Zwicky’s poem “Learning to Die” can be found in PF issue 41.3.