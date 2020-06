A big ol’ congrats to Di Brandt and JL Lori for their National Magazine Award 2020 wins!

Di Brandt took gold in the poetry category for her poem “River People” which appeared in Prairie Fire 40.3.

JL Lori received an Honourable Mention for her creative non-fiction piece “East Vancrowver” which also appeared in Prairie Fire 40.3.

Well done to both authors!

Interested in picking up a copy?