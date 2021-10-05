Call for Submissions: Uncharted Territory

Each person is essentially, a vast uncharted territory just waiting to be explored. Sometimes the changes we create, or are plunged into, are monumental, adventurous and exciting, at other times, they are grueling, painful, and require us to endure until we reach the other side.

Tell us about a time you (or a fictional character) either deliberately threw away the roadmap and set out on a new, uncharted course into the unfamiliar and unexpected, or a time when an external catalyst such as loss, illness, poverty, a social movement, a work of art, or a pandemic changed the way you think, or sent you in a new direction and changed the course of your life.

Deadline: November 24th, 2021 at 11:59:59PM

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Submissions for this issue may be emailed or mailed. Emailed submissions still need to follow the submission guidelines. International submissions accepted.

Emailed submissions should be sent to prfire@prairiefire.ca, Subject: Uncharted Territory

Want to send a hard copy? Please see our physical format guidelines. https://www.prairiefire.ca/submissions/

Please Note: Only those selected for the issue will be contacted.

THE COVER LETTER

The cover letter should be typed. Be sure to include the following:

***Please state in your cover letter that you are submitting to Uncharted Territory”***

a two- or three-sentence biographical statement (with your pronouns);

your full mailing address, e-mail address and phone number;

the title(s) of the piece(s) you are submitting;

the genre of the piece(s) you are submitting (poetry, fiction, non-fiction).

Let us know if you are just starting to send out your work.

THE MANUSCRIPT