Call for Submissions: The Peace We Make

We have another special issue coming up this spring! Check out the details below and send us your best stuff!

With so much war and violence raging all over the world, many feel utterly helpless. Pema Chödrön, a Buddhist nun, says that the origins of aggression and war reside in our hearts and that the way we respond to the challenges that face us can either build on that culture of violence, or create a culture of kindness and compassion.

Prairie Fire is seeking fiction, poetry and creative non-fiction that looks at the depth of peace, and the struggles that we’ve all had when it comes to creating peace instead of war. Creating peace within ourselves and with others is a journey, what does your journey look like? When have you chosen peace as an act of rebellion, found a moment of personal peace in a war zone (literally or figuratively), found inner peace despite the chaos, made peace with a loved one, made peace with an idea, made peace with all the little battles that rage inside us every day of our lives. And, perhaps peace, no matter how hard you tried hasn’t come yet, and you’re still waiting.

Interested in submitting? Click here to find the submission details.