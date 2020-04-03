Many of us have experienced grief, anxiety and despair around the various outcomes of climate change–fire season, melting glaciers, declining bee populations, droughts, species collapse. Most recently our ways of being in the world have been radically challenged by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the cause of which could be linked to how industrialized farming has contributed to changing our disease ecology.

So, how do we, as citizens of this planet, live in a house on fire?

Prairie Fire invites submissions of fiction, creative non-fiction essays and poetry that explore the topic of living in our current time of tremendous uncertainty. We believe that taking on the task of articulating the affective consequences of climate change will help countless others as they find their own language for inevitable loss.

DEADLINE: June 5, 2020.

