Call for Submissions: Believing is Seeing: A Graphic Issue

Deadline: November 15, 2021

Edited by Niigaan Sinclair

This special issue of Prairie Fire seeks IBPoC creators who can tell intimate, personal stories—stories of struggle, hope, an exploration of the historical, fantastical and speculative—in graphic mediums. We seek stories that challenge and expand world views while allowing readers to co-create the narrative in their minds and fantasies. This could be a part of a story, a stand-alone, or a piece that connect readers to worlds they can discover in other publications.

Are you a creator? Prairie Fire Press would like to include you with other diverse voices in a special, full-colour graphic issue of Prairie Fire. We hope to reach new audiences and expose our current readers to new voices and perspectives.

