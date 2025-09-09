Call for Submissions: A Manitoba Kitchen Party: A Celebration of Home!

Hello Manitoba! Are you up for a celebration of home? Prairie Fire Press is seeking fiction, creative nonfiction, essays and poetry that showcases and celebrates Manitoba writing by Manitoba writers. This special issue will be published in the spring of 2026 with a party!

Are you a writer currently living in Manitoba, or have you lived in Manitoba for a considerable time and then relocated elsewhere? Do you have a poem, a story, or a piece of non-fiction set in Manitoba? If yes, we would love to consider it for this special issue. There is no particular topic or theme, but please make sure you share it with your Manitoba friends!

Deadline: November 12, 2025 11:59:59 PM CST

Get all the details by clicking here!