Here are some pictures from this year’s Thin Air Writers Festival, where our contest winner from 2016 (Natalie Appleton) accepted her Bliss Carman ring. While she was here, she took part in an Afternoon Book Chat with Kate Calley & Charlene Diehl, and read on the Main Stage at the Thin Air Poetry Bash!

Natalie after reading her award winning poem and accepting her Bliss Carman ring.