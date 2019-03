Tickets are on sale NOW for Speaking Volumes 2019!

Join us at 6PM on May 11, 2019 at Fort Gibraltar for a delicious dinner, hatchet throwing, readings by Duncan Mercredi and Chimwemwe Undi, silent and rainbow auctions & more!

It’s always a good time, for a great cause (our Practicum in Publishing, Leadership & Communication)!

Tickets sell fast, folks! So if you’re planning on joining us, click here!

We’ll see you at the fort! (Bring your hatchet throwing A-game!)