That’s a Wrap on Speaking Volumes 2019!

By prfire | Published: May 13, 2019

Thank you to everyone who attended and/or supported Speaking Volumes! Once again it was a wonderful night, filled with great food, laughter, fantastic readings, hatchet throwing and prizes.

Here are some pictures from Speaking Volumes, taken by George Godwin.

Our host, Dave McLeod
Our host, Dave McLeod
Special thanks to our host, Dave McLeod for keeping the evening lively, our readers Chimwemwe Undi and Duncan Mercredi, our practicum student Ferron Guerreiro, and Prairie Fire’s fundraising committee: Richard Zaric, Josiah Neufeld, Carrie Walker-Jones and Tamar Rubin!

