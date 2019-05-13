Thank you to everyone who attended and/or supported Speaking Volumes! Once again it was a wonderful night, filled with great food, laughter, fantastic readings, hatchet throwing and prizes.

Here are some pictures from Speaking Volumes, taken by George Godwin.

Our host, Dave McLeod

Special thanks to our host, Dave McLeod for keeping the evening lively, our readers Chimwemwe Undi and Duncan Mercredi, our practicum student Ferron Guerreiro, and Prairie Fire’s fundraising committee: Richard Zaric, Josiah Neufeld, Carrie Walker-Jones and Tamar Rubin!