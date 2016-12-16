Some big changes at PF!

The upcoming “Turnstone at 40” winter issue is off to the printer and the contest entries have been processed and bundled for the judges! It’s been a busy month! So busy, that we haven’t had much time to do a proper post about some changes to our editing team…

After over a decade of being our Fiction Editor, Warren Cariou has stepped down. We thank Warren for his contributions to our magazine. He was (and is) an absolute pleasure to work with. So much, in fact, that we asked Warren to be a guest editor, along with Katherena Vermette for our spring issue featuring Winnipeg’s Indigenous writers.