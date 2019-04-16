Victoria! We are coming to your city to launch our spring issue!
Join us for an evening of readings by fabulous local authors featured in the issue!
The night’s readers are:
Brad C. Anderson
Rhonda Collis
Trisha Cull
Krista Eide
Cornelia Hoogland
Anita Lahey
Kirsten Pendreigh
& Spenser Smith
Hosted by Work Matters guest editor Patricia Rawson & Prairie Fire’s managing editor Janine Tschuncky!
Doors open at 6:30 pm, with readings at 7:00 pm.
This event is FREE and open to the public.
We’ll see you in Victoria!