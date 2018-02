On February 27th at 7PM, join Prairie Fire Magazine at Fools + Horses (379 Broadway, Winnipeg) for an evening of poetry and prose by young and emerging writers!

With readings by Sarah Ens, Josiah Neufeld, Lindsey Olver, Marika Prokosh, Tamar Rubin and Jason Stefanik.

Back issues of Prairie Fire featuring the night’s writers will be available for sale at the event for $10 each. Cash only.

Admission is free.

The venue is wheelchair accessible with gender neutral washrooms.