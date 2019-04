Where: Forth Coffee (177 McDermot Ave)

When: Tuesday, April 30th at 7:00 PM

Celebrate National Poetry Month with a night of fabulous readings by:

George Amabile

Lauren Carter

Joanne Epp

Grant Guy

Tabitha Martens

Jacqui Smyth

and Winnipeg’s Poet Laureate, Di Brandt!

This is a FREE event and all are welcome.

#PFwritinganimals