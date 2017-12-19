Prairie Fire is looking for Love…

Spring is coming! So, what better time to talk about love‽

We want to talk about love in all of its forms; love that changes us, love that corrupts, love that enlightens, love that drives us crazy.

Love for ourselves, love for a partner or partners, love for family, friends, children, animals, places, things, etc.

We want to explore why we love, how we love. Why we strive for connection or why we don’t.

Exciting, insane, protective, stupid, beautiful, terrifying, peaceful, heart-clenching, unrequited, all-consuming LOVE!

For this one issue we will be accepting emailed submissions, along with our normal mail-in submissions.

Check out the submission guidelines here.

Submission deadline is January 31st, 2018.