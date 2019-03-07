Vancouverites! We’re launching ndncountry in your city this Sunday as part of Room‘s Growing Room Festival. Check it out!

Event Type: Reading

Venue: Cafe Deux SoleilsDate: Sunday, March 10, 8:30pm – 10:30pm

Cost: Pay What You Can (recommended: $12.50)

ASL Interpretation Available by Request Before February 15, 2019

Prairie Fire and CV2 magazines joined together to create a joint 2018 issue celebrating new work by Indigenous writers. Edited by Métis writers Katherena Vermette and Warren Cariou, this issue is an astounding collection of Indigenous writing from all across Turtle Island. Join Joanne Arnott, Jessica Johns, Molly Cross-Blanchard, Joseph A. Dandurand, Samantha Nock, Lindsay Nixon, Jónína Kirton and host Katherena Vermette to celebrate the launch of this fantastic collaboration.

