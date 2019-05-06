Great news! We’ve been shortlisted for FOUR National Magazine Awards!

Shortlisted pieces are:

In Fiction: The Bull of the Cromdale by Jessica Johns (39.3, ndncountry)

In Poetry: The Green Carnation by Ben Ladouceur (39.2, PF at 40)

In Personal Journalism: Hours of Daylight by Marion Agnew (39.2, PF at 40)

As well, we were shortlisted for Issue Grant Prix for ndncountry.

Congratulations to Jessica, Ben, Marion and the entire crew who worked on ndncountry!

Interested in getting your hands on a copy of these National Magazine Award shortlisted issues?

Take me to PF at 40!

Take me to ndncountry!