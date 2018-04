That’s right, folks! We’re down to the final 10 tickets! Are you planning on joining us? Then get your tickets ASAP!

Here are the details:

WHEN: 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018

WHERE: Fort Gibraltar

866 rue St. Joseph (off Provencher)

COST: $75 per ticket

WHAT:

• Hatchet throwing

• Dinner & readings by Armin Wiebe and Jennifer Still

• Rainbow & silent auctions

*Tax-deductible receipt for portion of ticket price.

Click here for tickets!