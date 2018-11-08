That’s right! We’re having a second launch for ndncountry in Edmonton!

Please join ndncountry editor Katherena Vermette and former Anne Szumigalski Lecturer Marilyn Dumont for the launch of ndncountry in Edmonton!

Details:

When: Wednesday, November 28th

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where: University of Alberta, Salter Reading Room, HC 3-95

Readers:

Karrie Auger

Paige Cardinal

Brittany Johnson

Janet Rogers

Anna Marie Sewell

Refreshments to follow readings. Reception hosted by English/Film Studies Department.

Copies of ndncountry will be available at the launch for purchase.