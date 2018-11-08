That’s right! We’re having a second launch for ndncountry in Edmonton!
Please join ndncountry editor Katherena Vermette and former Anne Szumigalski Lecturer Marilyn Dumont for the launch of ndncountry in Edmonton!
Details:
When: Wednesday, November 28th
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Where: University of Alberta, Salter Reading Room, HC 3-95
Readers:
Karrie Auger
Paige Cardinal
Brittany Johnson
Janet Rogers
Anna Marie Sewell
Refreshments to follow readings. Reception hosted by English/Film Studies Department.
Copies of ndncountry will be available at the launch for purchase.