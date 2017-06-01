ndncity Launch!

Come celebrate ndncity with us!
When: June 14th at 7PM
Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers (1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg)
ndncity features fantastic new writing from Winnipeg’s Indigenous and Métis writers.
ndncity was edited by Katherena Vermette and Warren Cariou.
The night’s readers are:
Warren Cariou
Kate Vermette
Lance Guilbault
Shayla Elizabeth
Garry Thomas Morse
Lynnel Sinclair
Trevor Greyeyes
Lindsey Olver
Beatrice Mosionier
Jordyn Pepin
& Joshua Whitehead
Additionally, KC Adams will be showing her beautiful portraits of the writers that she took for the issue!
Plus, as always, there will be cake.
Join us as we celebrate ndncity! (and eat cake!)