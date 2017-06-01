ndncity Launch!

Come celebrate ndncity with us!

When: June 14th at 7PM

Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers (1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg)

ndncity features fantastic new writing from Winnipeg’s Indigenous and Métis writers.

ndncity was edited by Katherena Vermette and Warren Cariou.

The night’s readers are:

Warren Cariou

Kate Vermette

Lance Guilbault

Shayla Elizabeth

Garry Thomas Morse

Lynnel Sinclair

Trevor Greyeyes

Lindsey Olver

Beatrice Mosionier

Jordyn Pepin

& Joshua Whitehead

Additionally, KC Adams will be showing her beautiful portraits of the writers that she took for the issue!

Plus, as always, there will be cake.

Join us as we celebrate ndncity! (and eat cake!)