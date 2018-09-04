In the final hours of August 29th, on his own terms and with a peaceful spirit, Laurie Block passed away.

Laurie leaves a marvellous legacy, a gift to us all. An award-winning writer & storyteller, Laurie’s work appeared onstage, in Canadian anthologies & magazines & in 3 volumes of poetry, including the bilingual collection Time Out of Mind (2006), for which he received the inaugural Lansdowne Prize for Poetry.

In honour of Laurie’s memory, his partner Johanna Leseho, daughters Molly and Margot Block, brothers Howard and Michael Block and other members of his family will be holding a Celebration of Life on October 14, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Robert Steen Community Centre (980 Palmerston Ave.). We will read some of his work and tell stories from our lives with him. You are invited to bring memories to share.